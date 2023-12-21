Riveras, in his interview with Lake County News, said he had made the Judicial Council of California an offer to give them a three-acre portion of the property — a third of its overall size — with additional buildings thrown in for $3 million. He said the state was only willing to pay $1.2 million for the property.
You just read:
Lakeport City Council approves abatement action against Vista Point Shopping Center
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.