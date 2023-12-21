Submit Release
CA Chief Justice Comes Home for Courthouse Ceremony

Patricia Guerrero, Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court and a product of Imperial County’s educational system, returned home to help commemorate the completion of the El Centro Criminal Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 18.

Dec 20, 2023

