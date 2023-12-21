Patricia Guerrero, Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court and a product of Imperial County’s educational system, returned home to help commemorate the completion of the El Centro Criminal Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 18.
Dec 20, 2023
You just read:
CA Chief Justice Comes Home for Courthouse Ceremony
