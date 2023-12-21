MERGER INVESTIGATION: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Merger and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On October 4, 2023, SomaLogic announced that had entered into an agreement to combine with Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard”). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, which is subject to approval by the company’s stockholders, SomaLogic investors are expected to receive 1.11 shares of Standard common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock owned.

The transaction as structured appears to undervalue SomaLogic’s shares. For example, prior to the announcement of the proposed merger, at least two stock analyst firms were maintaining price targets on SLGC shares of $7.00 per share. Additionally, Madryn Asset Management, which owns 4.2% of SomaLogic’s common stock, recently issued a presentation detailing why SomaLogic shareholders should reject the proposed merger as structured with Standard.

The investigation seeks to determine whether SomaLogic investors will be receiving sufficient consideration for their SLGC shares under the proposed transaction, and whether SomaLogic’s directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the merger with Standard.

SomaLogic shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/somalogic/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

