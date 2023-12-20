Submit Release
Jun 27 DAS Webinar: What Does It Mean to Be a Data-Driven Organization?

DATE: June 27, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar There is a lot of buzz in the industry about the benefits of becoming a data-driven organization. What does data-driven mean for various industries from for-profit to non-profit firms? What roles make sense in a data-driven […]

