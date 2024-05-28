Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,128 in the last 365 days.

DAS Webinar: The Role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) in Business Transformation

Download the slides here>> About the Webinar Business optimization, and entirely new business models, are emerging as data-driven technology provides unprecedented opportunity for innovation and change. But how does the role of the CDO now change in the data-driven enterprise? Is the CDO a leader of business transformation, a supporting role that defines the technical […]

The post DAS Webinar: The Role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) in Business Transformation appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

DAS Webinar: The Role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) in Business Transformation

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more