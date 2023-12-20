My Career in Data Episode 63: The Keynote Panel of DGIQ East 2023

Welcome to the season one finale of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we thought we’d shake things up a bit and share the keynote panel from the recent Data Governance & Information Quality Conference that happened in Washington, D.C. the first week of December. The panel, titled Forks in the Road – Career Journey of Data Governance Professionals, was put together as a way to talk about the many routes to building a career in data, from professionals at a range of stages in their journeys.

The moderators:

Danette McGilvray, President and Principal of Granite Falls Consulting

Aakriti Agrawal, Manager of Data Governance at American Express

The panelists:

Mark Horseman, Data Evangelist at DATAVERSITY

Monika Kapoor, APJ Enterprise Technology Solutions Head at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Valerie Calvo, Data Governance Manager at CBRE Investment Management

Diane E Schmidt, Chief Data Officer at the Government Accountability Office

