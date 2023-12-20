Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,187 in the last 365 days.

Federal Trade Commission Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Rule Prohibiting Junk Fees for 30 Days, until February 7, 2024

On October 11, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission announced it is seeking public comments on a new proposed rule to prohibit junk fees, which are hidden and bogus fees that can harm consumers and undercut honest businesses. The FTC has estimated that these fees can cost consumers tens of billions of dollars per year in unexpected costs. The public comment period originally was set to expire on January 8, 2024.

Because the existing deadline falls immediately after the holiday season, the Commission has extended the public comment period for 30 days, until February 7, 2024. Information about how to submit comments can be found in the Federal Register notice announcing the extension.

The Commission vote approving the extension of the public comment period was 3-0.

You just read:

Federal Trade Commission Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Rule Prohibiting Junk Fees for 30 Days, until February 7, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more