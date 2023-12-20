Federal Trade Commission Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Rule Prohibiting Junk Fees for 30 Days, until February 7, 2024

On October 11, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission announced it is seeking public comments on a new proposed rule to prohibit junk fees, which are hidden and bogus fees that can harm consumers and undercut honest businesses. The FTC has estimated that these fees can cost consumers tens of billions of dollars per year in unexpected costs. The public comment period originally was set to expire on January 8, 2024.

Because the existing deadline falls immediately after the holiday season, the Commission has extended the public comment period for 30 days, until February 7, 2024. Information about how to submit comments can be found in the Federal Register notice announcing the extension.

The Commission vote approving the extension of the public comment period was 3-0.