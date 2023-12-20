U.S. Federal Circuit Affirms Earlier PTAB Decision to Invalidate All Claims of United Therapeutics Patent No. 10,716,793 (‘793 Patent)

Liquidia will pursue final FDA approval for YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation

Liquidia will immediately request that District Court set aside injunction tied to ‘793 patent

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (Liquidia or the Company) announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (Federal Circuit) today affirmed the earlier decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) which found all claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,716,793 (‘793 Patent) to be unpatentable due to the existence of prior art cited by Liquidia in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings. As a result of today’s decision, Liquidia will immediately seek to set aside the injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (District Court) in the lawsuit filed by United Therapeutics (UTHR) under the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act (Hatch-Waxman Act) and pursue final regulatory approval of YUTREPIA by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, stated: “We are thrilled with the court’s swift decision. We now have rulings from the Federal Circuit confirming that YUTREPIA does not infringe any valid claim in any of the three patents that were initially asserted by United Therapeutics. We will now direct our attention towards the more important goal of improving patients’ lives and addressing unmet needs by seeking final FDA approval of YUTREPIA to treat PAH and, subsequently, PH-ILD.”

As a result of today’s decision, Liquidia will also seek to dismiss all claims related to the ‘793 patent in the second Hatch-Waxman lawsuit filed by UTHR in association with Liquidia’s amended New Drug Application (NDA) to add the indication to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to the YUTREPIA label. On November 30, 2023, UTHR filed an amended complaint in Hatch-Waxman litigation adding allegations that the Company infringes a newly issued patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,826,327 (’327 Patent). Because neither the ’793 Patent nor the ’327 Patent was issued prior to the filing of the original NDA for YUTREPIA, the Company believes UTHR is not entitled to a statutory 30-month stay with respect to either of these patents. The Company intends to vigorously defend itself against these allegations, so that patients suffering from PAH and PH-ILD can have the potential to access the Company’s products.

The FDA tentatively approved YUTREPIA to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in November 2021. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of January 24, 2024, for the PH-ILD indication.

About YUTREPIA™(treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-resistance, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. In July 2023, Liquidia filed an amendment to its NDA for YUTREPIA, seeking to add pulmonary hypertension with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to the label. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of January 24, 2024 for the amendment. Previously, the FDA has confirmed that YUTREPIA may add the treatment of PH-ILD to the label for YUTREPIA without additional clinical studies. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso® (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, chronic, progressive disease caused by hardening and narrowing of the pulmonary arteries that can lead to right heart failure and eventually death. Currently, an estimated 45,000 patients are diagnosed and treated in the United States. There is currently no cure for PAH, so the goals of existing treatments are to alleviate symptoms, maintain or improve functional class, delay disease progression, and improve quality of life.

About pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD)

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) associated with interstitial lung disease (ILD) includes a diverse collection of up to 150 different pulmonary diseases, including interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis, connective tissue disease related ILD, and chronic pulmonary fibrosis with emphysema (CPFE) among others. Any level of PH in ILD patients is associated with poor 3-year survival. A current estimate of PH-ILD prevalence in the United States is greater than 60,000 patients, though population growth in many of these underlying ILD diseases is not yet known due to factors including underdiagnosis and lack of approved treatments until March 2021, when inhaled treprostinil was first approved for this indication.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

