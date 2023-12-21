Mayday Security Solutions is Helping Schools Put Billions of Unspent COVID Dollars Towards Improving School Safety

Mayday Security Solutions

Next year schools will be looking to simultaneously spend expiring COVID funds, while also trying to improve their security measures. Mayday can help with both.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayday Security Solutions, the exclusive distributor of LifeShield+ ballistic panels to K-12 schools, is helping clients put unspent COVID funds towards improving their school’s safety measures.

As things currently stand, schools across the country have roughly $73 billion of unspent ESSER III and $10.8 billion of unspent ARP EANS money that will need to be allocated by a September 30, 2024 deadline. While this money was intended to help combat the spread of COVID-19, currently most schools have other areas of importance they’d wish to address using these funds. One area in particular is physical safety, a priority shared amongst students, staff, and parents alike.

LifeShield+ from Mayday is a thin, bullet-resistant material that protects any door, window, or entryway from potential gunfire. It has also been purchased using ESSER III and EANS money in multiple states, including Florida and California. The inherent antimicrobial properties of the carbon fiber weave found in LifeShield+ make it an eligible expense for COVID funding.

"Mayday Security Solutions is committed to helping schools afford the physical protection they deserve. While the American Rescue Plan was needed at the time, as we enter 2024 we see schools approaching us with a different set of needs than they had three years ago. Ultimately, what LifeShield can offer schools is a bridge between yesterday's funding and today's problems," said Troy Lorenz, COO at Mayday Security Solutions.

For schools looking to purchase LifeShield+ using their ESSER III or EANS funds, contact Mayday Security Solutions using the information below.

