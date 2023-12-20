DATE: July 11, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Master data is a key to digital transformation. All transformative projects require master data and usually many subject areas. What could you accomplish if cultivating customer, product, supplier, and other subjects didn’t have to be […]

The post Jul 11 ADV Webinar: The ROI of Master Data Management Is (Usually) There – Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on DATAVERSITY.