Apr 11 ADV Webinar: Architecting a Modern Data Platform

DATE: April 11, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Organizations require a comprehensive enterprise data cloud platform to modernize applications and utilize machine learning. This research-based session will discuss the components of modern enterprise data stacks, such as dedicated compute, storage, data integration, and […]

