Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,224 in the last 365 days.

Mar 14 ADV Webinar: Choosing Your Provider for Implementing a Data Fabric

DATE: March 14, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar The principle underlying data fabric designs is the loose connection of data in platforms with the applications that require it. When one platform, like AWS, supervises data ingestion while another, like Azure, is in charge […]

The post Mar 14 ADV Webinar: Choosing Your Provider for Implementing a Data Fabric appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Mar 14 ADV Webinar: Choosing Your Provider for Implementing a Data Fabric

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more