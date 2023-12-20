Submit Release
Feb 8 ADV Webinar: Data Integration – Newsflash: We Still Just Move Data!

DATE: February 8, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees This webinar is sponsored by: About the Webinar Data integration is a broad term for data movement. While moving streaming data is increasingly important, and data virtualization and data mesh architectures somewhat lessens the need, straight data movement […]

