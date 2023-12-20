Sen. Cramer, Colleagues Call on DOL to Utilize Schedule A Shortage Occupation List, Address Workforce Shortages

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined his colleagues in aletter to Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, encouraging the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to use its Schedule A Shortage Occupation list as a tool to address the workforce shortages our country is facing in critical high-skill industries, including Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math occupations (STEM) and professional healthcare occupations.

Established in 1965, the Schedule A Shortage Occupation List was created to simplify the process of hiring international talent. Occupations on the Schedule A list may be filled by immigrants sponsored for employment-based green cards without their sponsor being required to obtain a permanent labor certification. The list has not been updated since 2005 and currently includes only two professions—professional nurses and physical therapists—failing to meet evolving workforce needs.

Since its creation, the Schedule A list has included a variety of high-skill occupations, including positions in healthcare, scientific research, advanced manufacturing, and more. The senators explained vacancies in these high-skill industries threaten the U.S. national security and readiness.

“While this undoubtedly points to a need for greater investment in our domestic STEM and healthcare workforce, which we look forward to working with your agency to address, there remains a significant need for individuals who can fill these gaps now,” the senators wrote. “Lengthy processing delays at the Department of Labor prevent international professionals from being part of the solution. In September 2023, your agency reported the average processing time for PERM labor certification applications had reached 326 days. If an audit of the application is performed, the average rises to 489 days.”

“For too long, unnecessary red tape has prevented skilled immigrants from helping us fill vacancies and maintain U.S. competitiveness in vital industries. The Department of Labor has tools at its disposal to address some of these challenges, but does not seem to have employed them to the fullest extent possible,” the senators continued. “We look forward to better understanding how Congress can work with your agency to combat workforce shortages, attract and hire international talent, and continue growing the economy.”

Additional cosigners include U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Mike Rounds (R-SD).

Click here to read the letter.