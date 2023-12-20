Sen. Cramer: HHS Awards More Than $1.5 Million for Health Care Services

BISMARCK – The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a total of $1,501,596 to the Northland Health Partners Community in Turtle Lake, North Dakota. This grant is funded through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Health Center Cluster grant program, which provides funding to community health centers across the United States.
