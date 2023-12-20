DATE: April 25, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar The definition of Data Governance can vary, depending on the audience. To many, Data Governance consists of committees and stewardship roles. To others, it focuses on technical Data Management and controls. Holistic Data Governance combines both […]

The post Apr 25 DAS Webinar: How Do Data Governance and Data Architecture Support Each Other? appeared first on DATAVERSITY.