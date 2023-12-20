Submit Release
Feb 15 RWDG Webinar: Optimizing Data Governance with Frameworks and Maturity Models

DATE: February 15, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Both well-thought-out frameworks and effective maturity models play an important role in providing direction and mileposts for your Data Governance program. These important artifacts can be used to take your Data Governance initiative to new heights. […]

