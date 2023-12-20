State coastal management offers guidance for recycling natural Christmas trees for dune restoration

As we enter the holiday season, the N.C. Division of Coastal Management is providing guidance to property owners, organizations and towns that plan to accept natural Christmas trees for use in dune restoration.

Natural Christmas trees may be used as a substitute for traditional sand fencing but must be free of decorations and should be placed in a manner that meets the State’s rules for sand fencing (rule citation below).

Christmas trees should be placed at the toe of the frontal dune or erosion escarpment and should not impede existing public access to the beach, recreational use of the beach, emergency vehicle access or be placed on private property. In addition, trees should not be installed in a manner that could impede, trap, or otherwise endanger sea turtles, nests or hatchlings when the nesting season returns in a few months. Trees should be installed at an angle no less than 45 degrees to the shoreline, no more than 10 feet seaward of the toe of the natural dune, and there should be a minimum of seven feet between trees.

If sand fencing is present, a seven-foot separation between trees and sand fencing sections must also be maintained. Rows should be single-tree width. Unvegetated beach berms, or created “starter dunes,” are not considered natural dunes. Trees should not be placed at the seaward toe of these berms, starter dunes, or on the open beach.

To ensure compliance with all of the rules that apply to sand fencing, please review the standards outlined in 15A NCAC 07K .0212. If the proposed layout of trees along the beachfront does not meet these criteria, applicants should submit a CAMA Minor Permit application for review. For more information, please contact the local CAMA permitting authority or appropriate DCM district office prior to tree placement.

To ensure compliance with recycling programs in your neighborhood, we suggest contacting the appropriate local government office for information regarding recycling natural Christmas trees.

Image for use: Courtesy of Wilmington StarNews

