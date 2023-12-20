Submit Release
May 9 ADV Webinar: 2024 What The? Another Database Model – Vector Databases Explained

DATE: May 9, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Vector databases are a type of database that use graph embeddings to represent and compare data, making them ideal for fuzzy match problems. Graph embeddings are created using machine learning algorithms and compress the attributes […]

