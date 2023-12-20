Renowned Technologist and Author Riko Radojcic Unveils High-Stakes Technothriller, "FA Confidential"

Unlock the Secrets of Silicon Fab Sabotage in Riko Radojcic's "FA Confidential": A High-Octane Ride into the Heart of Global Intrigue and Technology Espionage

UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dive into the heart of high-tech business and international intrigue with Riko Radojcic 's latest hard-science technothriller, " FA Confidential ." Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, this page-turner promises a gripping narrative akin to the works of Clancy, weaving together historical fiction, alternate reality, and sci-fi."FA Confidential" takes readers on a suspenseful journey through the real-world intricacies of high-tech business and global espionage. Cedric Dyson, a Failure Analyses (FA) engineer, finds himself at the center of a technological mystery. Investigating why chips from a state-of-the-art factory aren't functioning as intended, Dyson unravels a shocking truth: that his facility has been sabotaged. As the stakes escalate, and with military options on the table, the story hurtles toward the brink of World War III.Riko Radojcic, a man blessed with a diverse and fulfilling life, shares his unique perspective through "FA Confidential." Born in post-war Yugoslavia, Radojcic's life experiences span continents, from Asia and Africa to the United Kingdom and the United States. With a BSc and PhD in Electronic Engineering and Solid-State Physics, Radojcic enjoyed a successful career in the semiconductor industry before transitioning to writing. His previous works include "Between the Titans," "Between the Dragons," and "Start Up," each offering a distinctive blend of storytelling and technical insight.Other novels by Riko Radojcic:• "Between the Titans" (Fulton Books, 2020) https://fultonbooks.com/books/?book=between-the-titans • "Between the Dragons" (Fulton Books, 2021) https://fultonbooks.com/books/?book=between-the-dragons • "Start Up" (Open Books, 2022) https://www.open-bks.com/library/moderns/startup/about-book.html • "FA Confidential" (Open Books, 2023) https://open-bks.com/library/moderns/fa-confidential/about-book.html Radojcic, now a retired technologist, discovered his love for writing and aims to bring an appreciation of semiconductor technology to non-expert readers. "FA Confidential" emerges as a thrilling blend of current world affairs and chip technology, providing readers with an entertaining yet enlightening experience.Primary Message: "FA Confidential" not only delivers a gripping thriller but also serves as a gateway to understanding complex world affairs and the fascinating realm of chip technology. Radojcic guarantees that readers, after enjoying the book, will find newspaper headlines and techno-babble about Si chips more comprehensible."FA Confidential" is now available at major online bookstores and can be purchased through the publishers website.

Riko Radojcic on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford