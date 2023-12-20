Commerical Customs Advisory Committee holds final public meeting of 2023

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC), a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) federal advisory committee, unanimously passed 12 recommendations on export modernization, rapid response and North American trade during its most recent public meeting. The recommendations aim to improve U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s operations and communications, while empowering businesses of all sizes to remain compliant with trade laws and policies.

“Our goal is to safeguard the national and economic security of the United States and facilitate the vital flow of goods across our borders,” said CBP’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller. “The recommendations from this committee, along with the comments we received from the public during these quarterly meetings, are vital to these efforts. The transparency governed by the Federal Advisory Committee process enables us to learn from diverse perspectives and expertise, and we sincerely appreciate your work.”

This meeting marked the final public meeting of the COAC’s 16th term. During his opening remarks, Miller thanked the committee for their work over the past two years, and highlighted a few of the accomplishments of COAC during the 16th term, including substantial recommendations regarding CBP’s 21st Century Customs Framework (21CCF), input around the launch of new broker modernization regulations, and advice on improving guidance to businesses on compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

He also noted the recent creation of the De Minimis Working Group, which has provided initial recommendations to support CBP’s efforts to disrupt the supply chains of criminal organizations operating in the low-value package environment. CBP cleared more than 1 billion de minimis shipments by the end of August in fiscal year 2023.

“Fentanyl has contributed to more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the last two years, and far too many of us have friends, family members and colleagues who have been affected. We know that a common pathway for fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill presses to get into the hands of transnational criminal organizations is through small package shipments, especially in air cargo,” he said. “While screening these shipments is incredibly challenging, CBP will continue to work with the COAC to achieve our dual mission of facilitating economic growth and trade, while mitigating the risks that come with that growth.”

CBP will continue its outreach efforts to the trade community during the 2024 Trade Facilitation and Cargo Security Summit, which will be held in Philadelphia March 25 – 28. Registration will open January 10, 2024, at noon Eastern time. Attendance can be in-person or virtual, but space is limited.

The purpose of the COAC, made up of 20 appointed members from the international trade community, is to advise the Secretaries of the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security on commercial operations of CBP and related Treasury and DHS functions. Membership for the 17th term will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the approved recommendations and the next COAC public meeting, which will take place March 6 in Charleston, South Carolina, visit the COAC webpage. Meetings can be attended virtually or in person.

Photos of the COAC public meeting Dec. 13 can be found here.