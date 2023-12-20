21-25 December National Struggle and Martyrs Week Events

On the occasion of 21-25 December National Struggle and Martyrs Week, Eastern Mediterranean University, Atatürk Research and Application Center (EMU ATAUM) will organize various events with the collaboration of EMU Atatürk Ideology Club (EMU AIC).

Public Panel

Within the scope of the events, on Thursday, 21 December 2023 at 02:30 p.m. a “Mujahids Tell” panel open to public will be held. To be moderated by the Chair of EMU ATAUM Assoc. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk, the event host guest speakers Mujahid Teacher Aysel Soykara and Mujahid Ahmet Aşır, Chair of Muratağa, Atlılar, Sandallar Martyrs Association.

A Visit to TRNC Martyrs Families and Veterans Association

On Friday, 22 December 2023 at 02:00 p.m., EMU ATAUM and a group of students will pay a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Martyrs Families and Veterans Association located in Nicosia. Aiming to highlight the fact that they always support the families of the martyrs, the event is also organized with the intention of helping students learn more about the National Struggle of the Turkish Cypriot community.