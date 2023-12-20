EMU-ATAUM's Statement on 21-25 December National Struggle and Martyrs Week

Chair of the Eastern Mediterranean University Atatürk Research and Application Center (EMU-ATAUM) Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk issued a statement due to the 21-25 December National Struggle and Martyrs Week. Asst. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk’s statement is as follows:

"The date of December 21-25 has a special place in the Struggle for Existence of the Turkish Cypriot nation. The Greek Cypriots, on the pretext of changing the Constitution, put into action the Akritas Plan, which they prepared in order to unite Cyprus with Greece at gunpoint, on 21 December, 1963. Thus, brutal attacks mentioned in history as "Bloody Christmas" started. However, the attackers who faced the resistance of the Turkish Cypriots could not succeed in their plans to destroy the Turkish Cypriots within 24 hours.

Honourable martyrs: You have been the strongest pillar of the Turkish Cypriot Community's Struggle for Existence. You have reached the level of martyrdom, without blinking your eyes, for the sake of making these lands your homeland, for the sake of duty, flag and independence. In these lands that you watered with your blood and under the shadow of our glorious flag that you raised with your souls, we live today with our heads high, in safety and peace. Sleep in comfort, as we will not forget you. We bow before your holy memory with gratitude and respect. May your souls be blessed.”