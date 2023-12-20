Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,351 in the last 365 days.

11% of Fortune 500 Blog Articles Are Likely AI-Generated According to Study by Originality.AI

Fortune 500 and AI content

Originality.AI conducted a study analyzing 3,900 articles from the blogs of 246 Fortune 500 companies to uncover that nearly 11% were AI generated

The study raises questions about audience awareness and the acceptance of AI-generated content, echoing previous controversies around transparency, disclosure and its impact on audience perception.”
— Jonathan Gillham, CEO
COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are likely to be AI- Generated, according to a new study by Originality.AI, a global leader in AI content detection. The study analyzed 3,900 articles from the blogs of 246 Fortune 500 companies to understand the use of AI-Generated content on these sites.

Key Findings:

- Approximately 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are potentially AI-generated.
- These Sites showed a wide variation, with some having almost zero AI-generated content, while others having over half.
- Shorter articles were 5.7x more likely to be suspected of using generative AI for content creation.

Methodology:

Originality.AI's AI detector analyzed 3,900 blog entries, categorizing text as human or AI-generated. The study examined the relationship between word counts and AI-generated content.

Controversies and Questions:

The study raises questions about audience awareness and the acceptance of AI-generated content, echoing previous controversies around transparency, disclosure and its impact on audience perception.

For more details, read the full study: https://originality.ai/blog/ai-generated-content-dominates-on-some-fortune-500-sites

About Originality.AI:

Originality.AI provides AI-powered content detection, plagiarism checking and fact-checking solutions, helping editorial teams publish content with awareness, authenticity and transparency.

Jonathan Gillham
Originality.ai
+1 7058888355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

11% of Fortune 500 Blog Articles Are Likely AI-Generated According to Study by Originality.AI

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more