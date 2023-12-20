11% of Fortune 500 Blog Articles Are Likely AI-Generated According to Study by Originality.AI
Originality.AI conducted a study analyzing 3,900 articles from the blogs of 246 Fortune 500 companies to uncover that nearly 11% were AI generated
The study raises questions about audience awareness and the acceptance of AI-generated content, echoing previous controversies around transparency, disclosure and its impact on audience perception.”COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are likely to be AI- Generated, according to a new study by Originality.AI, a global leader in AI content detection. The study analyzed 3,900 articles from the blogs of 246 Fortune 500 companies to understand the use of AI-Generated content on these sites.
— Jonathan Gillham, CEO
Key Findings:
- Approximately 11% of Fortune 500 blog articles are potentially AI-generated.
- These Sites showed a wide variation, with some having almost zero AI-generated content, while others having over half.
- Shorter articles were 5.7x more likely to be suspected of using generative AI for content creation.
Methodology:
Originality.AI's AI detector analyzed 3,900 blog entries, categorizing text as human or AI-generated. The study examined the relationship between word counts and AI-generated content.
Controversies and Questions:
The study raises questions about audience awareness and the acceptance of AI-generated content, echoing previous controversies around transparency, disclosure and its impact on audience perception.
For more details, read the full study: https://originality.ai/blog/ai-generated-content-dominates-on-some-fortune-500-sites
About Originality.AI:
Originality.AI provides AI-powered content detection, plagiarism checking and fact-checking solutions, helping editorial teams publish content with awareness, authenticity and transparency.
Jonathan Gillham
Originality.ai
+1 7058888355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok