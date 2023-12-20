Sen. Nick Miller Secures Nearly $300,000 in Funding for Local Arts and Cultures Organizations 

December 20, 2023 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today that $292,875 in grants have been awarded to arts and culture organizations in the 14th district.

The COVID-19 Arts and Culture Recovery program will be funding these grants to four local organizations. The Allentown Art Museum, the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, the Baum School of Art and the Allentown Symphony Association will each receive financial assistance.

“We are so fortunate to have so many different art and culture organizations here in the Lehigh Valley,” said Miller. “The pandemic was a difficult time for many, many businesses, but the arts in particular were hit hard. We need to invest in them now so that we will have these incredible assets for future generations in our region.”

The Allentown Art Museum will receive $68,525 to fund operating costs and the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation was awarded $115,500 to distribute pandemic recovery payments to arts and culture professionals. The Baum School of Art will receive $33,570 for operating, new programs and marketing expenses and the Allentown Symphony Association was awarded $75,280 to establish new programming.

“Residents in our region have access to so many cultural and art resources,” added Miller. “I will continue to advocate for funding for these important sources of inspiration.”

###