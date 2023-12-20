Kamehameha Highway paving between Pali highway and Likelike highway

Main, News Posted on Dec 20, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the paving of Kamehameha Highway between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday Dec. 21, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Work during subsequent weeks will run from Sunday through Thursday night.

The $9 million project will begin with single lane closures of 1,000- to 1,500-foot sections of Kamehameha Highway starting from Castle Junction toward the Halekou Interchange.

As the work gets closer to the residential areas in Kāneʻohe, work will switch to daytime hours. HDOT will update the work schedule hours when this occurs. Estimated completion for the repaving of Kamehameha Highway between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway is Summer 2024.

HDOT reminds motorists to plan their commutes ahead of time. Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The completion date of this work is subject to change per these conditions.

For a weekly list of Oʻahu’s roadwork schedule, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

###