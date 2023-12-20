Myron Golden’s Make More Offers Challenge - Elevate One's Business in 2024

New York, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Myron Golden, an esteemed expert in business coaching, announces the launch of the first "Make More Offers Challenge" for the year 2024. This event, scheduled from January 8th to 12th, is not just another addition to the myriad of business seminars available online. Instead, it stands out as a transformative journey meticulously designed for a diverse array of professionals – coaches, entrepreneurs, business executives, agency owners, and investors. The primary aim of this interactive online event is to revolutionize participants' offer-making strategies, thereby catalyzing substantial business growth and development.

The "Make More Offers Challenge" is renowned for its interactive and engaging sessions, where attendees can engage directly with Myron Golden. This format has been pivotal in fostering an environment conducive to shared learning and immediate application of strategies, contributing significantly to the program's success. As the first event of the new year, it offers professionals a unique opportunity to build upon the insights and momentum gained from the successful challenges of the previous year.

The impact of the Make More Offers Challenge in 2023 was phenomenal, with record-breaking participation and a significant influence on its attendees. Many participants reported considerable breakthroughs in their business strategies, a testament to the effectiveness of the challenge. For instance, Kristen, an attendee of the challenge, shared her success story: "I've found myself getting stuck in this cycle that you all learn about tactics, strategies, tactics, strategies. I took the Make More Offers Challenge and made $24,000 in three days."

The 2024 edition of the challenge is set to be the most comprehensive yet. It includes new content and segments specifically tailored to meet the evolving needs of today's dynamic business landscape. Participants can expect to delve deep into generation offers, premium value offers, and retention offers, all essential components for any business striving to thrive in a competitive market.

In discussing the challenge's ethos, Myron Golden highlights the essence of mastery in business: "Mastery is the ability to execute effortlessly without the use of conscious resources." This philosophy underpins the entire challenge, aiming to equip participants with the skills and mindset required for effortless execution in their business endeavors.

The effectiveness of the challenge is further echoed in testimonials from past participants. Matt, another participant, shared, "I took that advice and made $75,000 in four days, relaunching an old course of mine that I'd forgotten I ever had." Similarly, a repeat participant, Tina Lorenz, described Golden as "a man who is smart, funny, wise, inspired, authentic, and truly CARES about those he is called to serve. He knows who you are. He sees your potential, even when you falter and is committed to supporting your success— if you're willing to do your part."

Various packages have been made available for the challenge to accommodate the diverse needs and investment levels of participants. General Admission is priced at $97, offering a comprehensive learning experience. The VIP Experience is available for $297 for those seeking a more in-depth engagement. It features additional training, including a VIP Backstage Pass for an extra hour of daily exercise and the opportunity to interact directly with Myron Golden.

Participants will also have access to the Make More Offers Facebook Group to connect with fellow attendees and continue their learning journey. The challenge is broader than specific business types or industries. Myron Golden's teachings are based on universal business principles that benefit many professions. Whether one is an established business owner or just starting their entrepreneurial journey, this challenge promises valuable insights.

Registration for the challenge is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early to secure participation. For more information on the challenge, including detailed reviews and success stories from past participants, please visit the Make More Offers Challenge website at MyronGoldenLive.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct6qbGl0OR4

This event is a rare opportunity to start 2024 with the right tools and mindset for business success. With limited spots, especially for the coveted Platinum VIP tickets, early registration is highly recommended. Take advantage of this chance to learn from one of the industry's best and elevate your business strategies to new heights.

###

For more information about Myron Golden Live, contact the company here:



Myron Golden Live

Javier Murphy

(972) 853-9696

MakeMoreOffersChallenge@gmail.com

19046 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. # 1109

Tampa, Florida 33647, USA

Javier Murphy