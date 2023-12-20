MassDOT Launches Plans to Establish a Network of Reliable Fast Chargers for Electric Vehicles 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reaching out to vendors to establish a network of reliable fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) on state roadways.

A Request for Responses (RFR) has been issued which will result in a list of pre-qualified vendors from which MassDOT may select one or more vendors to enter into a pre-development agreement, obligating the vendor(s) to evaluate sites that are identified for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI). Following the completion of the evaluation and confirmation by MassDOT as to particular sites, MassDOT will then issue a Task Order to vendors which are under pre-development contracts; vendors will then design, permit, build, operate, and maintain NEVI Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations at the identified locations.

“MassDOT is excited to be taking this step towards a brighter future for our environment and for ourselves with the installation of a state-wide network of reliable fast-charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Fast-charging stations at convenient locations along major roads will absolutely lead to reduced air pollution, fewer gas-guzzling cars on our roads, and a willingness by people to make smarter choices which will help combat climate change.”

"This initiative from MassDOT is an incredibly welcomed step toward achieving our climate goals," said Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer. "Electric vehicles are key to reducing our state's reliance on fossil fuels and increasing the number of charging stations across our roadways will incentivize people to take that step toward a more sustainable form of transportation.”

Initial Responses to the Request for Responses will be due on January 11, 2024, and the RFR process is expected to conclude in May 2024.

MassDOT will use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to implement DCFC stations. This program was established via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in November of 2021.

The NEVI Program makes funding available to all states for the purpose of establishing a network of reliable fast chargers. In September of 2022, MassDOT submitted its initial NEVI Plan outlining how the state intended to utilize its allocated NEVI funding. Core requirements of each NEVI charging station are that they shall have a minimum of four 150 kW Combined Charging System (CCS) chargers, (each able to simultaneously charge at 150 kW) spaced no further than 50 miles apart along the federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC).

###