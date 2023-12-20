Delco State Elected Officials Collect Over 10K Diapers and Other Baby Items to Help Parenting Families

(L-R) Sen. Tim Kearney, Rep. Lisa Borowski, Rep. Heath Boyd, Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, Katie Kenyon, Vice President for Programs for The Foundation for Delaware County, Frances Sheehan, President of The Foundation for Delaware County, Kim Walker, Upper Darby WIC Clinic Supervisor, and Mike Ranck, President, and CEO of Community YMCA of Eastern Delaware County deliver more than 10,000 diapers and other baby items to the Upper Darby Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Clinic on Tuesday.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – December 20, 2023 – More than 10,000 diapers and other baby items were delivered to the Upper Darby WIC office on Tuesday thanks to collection efforts from the offices of several state elected officials who represent parts of Delaware County, and a few local branches of the Community YMCA of Eastern Delaware County.

Senator Tim Kearney who has spearheaded this diaper drive collection for three consecutive years was joined by Senator Amanda Cappelletti, state Representatives Lisa Borowski, and Heather Boyd, staff members from the offices of state Representatives Gina H. Curry, Leanne Krueger, Jennifer O’Mara, Carol Kazeem, and Greg Vitali, Mike Ranck, President, and CEO of Community YMCA of Eastern Delaware County, and Frances Sheehan, President of The Foundation for Delaware County.

“Every year our impact continues to grow thanks to the generosity of our constituents and neighbors,” said Senator Kearney. “In previous years we were able to collect three to five thousand diapers and baby items. This year, thanks to my wonderful state colleagues, and the Springfield, Upper Darby, Ridley, and Rocky Run YMCAs, we were able to expand our collection efforts which included more than a dozen drop-off locations throughout Delco.”

“We are very proud to be part of this effort to help the families in our community who have little ones,” said Mike Ranck, President, and CEO of Community YMCA of Eastern Delaware County. “When asked, our members and staff step up and support those who need help. This diaper drive just proves that we can come together and support each other.”

As in previous years, people donated various brands and sizes of diapers, baby wipes, and formula. In total, the collection efforts yielded over 10,000 diapers, 50 packages of baby wipes, and dozens of cans of formula, which will be donated to The Foundation of Delaware County to benefit local parenting families in need who receive services through Healthy Start, Nurse-Family Partnership, Maternity Care Coalition, or WIC.

Annually, the month-long collection period begins in the middle of November and lasts until the week before Christmas. The collected items are rounded up on the last day and participating offices and businesses help deliver the items to the Upper Darby WIC office where the Foundation for Delaware County will work to distribute the items along their network.

“We are so grateful to Senator Kearney and our local Representatives for putting together a diaper drive to benefit participants in the Foundation’s public health programs,” said Frances M. Sheehan, President of The Foundation for Delaware County. “The expiration of pandemic-era relief programs combined with the effects of inflation means that many families are struggling to make ends meet. A single family can spend more than $800 a year on diapers alone. Having diapers donated means that families can use that money for food, medicine, housing, and other necessities.”

