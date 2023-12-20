Healixa and Modern Homestead Unveil the "Eternal Spring™" Powered by Revolutionary Deposition Water Harvesting™ Technology

New York, NY and Pleasant Shade, TN, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of relentless research and development, Healixa, in partnership with Modern Homestead, proudly announces the commercial launch of the world's first "Eternal Spring™" powered by innovative Deposition Water Harvesting™ (DWH™) Technology. This groundbreaking device, the culmination of over a decade of dedication and innovation, is poised to address the global water crisis by extracting a staggering average of 500 liters of water per day, regardless of relative humidity levels and in most geographical location.

Ian Parker, the visionary CEO of Healixa, stated, "Recognizing the pressing need for a sustainable solution to the worldwide water crisis, we knew that traditional methods such as atmospheric water generation and desalination would never provide a long-term answer. Our DWH™ technology empowers us to deliver substantial water yields virtually anywhere on our planet. I am immensely proud of our exceptional team and their remarkable achievements."

Evan DeMarco, CEO of Modern Homestead Industries, expressed his enthusiasm for this revolutionary technology, saying, "The team at Healixa has achieved the impossible, opening the door to a more regenerative future. Water insecurity extends beyond the lack of water access; it includes crumbling infrastructure and the presence of dangerous contaminants in water supplies across the globe. The capability to extract pure, uncontaminated water from the atmosphere is a genuine game-changer."

The Eternal Spring™ is set to redefine the way we access clean water, providing a lifeline for communities worldwide affected by water scarcity and pollution. With Healixa's DWH™ Technology, the vision of a sustainable, water-secure future is now within reach.

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa, Inc. is a pioneering technology company that specializes in developing and acquiring disruptive technologies in clean water generation, health-tech, and green-tech sectors. By leveraging a combination of intellectual properties, patents, strategic alliances, and partnerships, Healixa has created a "LaunchPad" for innovative and sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com .

About Modern Homestead Industries

Modern Homestead Industries is a trailblazing leader in ushering in a new era of regenerative living. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Evan DeMarco, the company is committed to fostering a global movement towards self-sufficiency and empowering communities worldwide, with the groundbreaking "Modern Homestead" TV show at the forefront of this mission. For more information, please visit www.modernhomestead.com



Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the progress, timing, cost, and results of partnerships and product development programs, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection. Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

