Mikhail Mishustin meets with President of China Xi Jinping

RUSSIA, December 20 - The meeting was held as part of Mikhail Mishustin’s working visit to China.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Xi Jinping (retranslated): Mr Prime Minister, I am very happy to meet with you again. We cordially welcome you and the Russian delegation to China.

I am pleased to note that the 28th regular meeting of the Heads of Government of China and Russia was successfully held yesterday, at which you and Premier Li Qiang thoroughly exchanged views on a wide range of issues of multifaceted practical cooperation and reached new agreements.

Over the first 11 months of this year, our trade has reached $218.2 billion. The goal President Putin and I agreed on five years ago, to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $200 billion, has been completed ahead of schedule.

This reflects the positive dynamics of practical cooperation between the two countries. Today we have a strong foundation for interaction, with the scale and quality of this interaction growing; and our ability to withstand risks is strengthening, which fully demonstrates stress resilience and broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. The parties must, at this new start, increase the positive effect of high-level political relations, and move forward together towards the comprehensive promotion of socioeconomic development and the national revival of their countries in the name of forming human community with a shared future.

Thank you. I give you the floor.

Mikhail Mishustin: Thank you, Mr President Xi Jinping. I am very happy that we are meeting again.

Please let me forward the warmest greetings and best wishes from President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The two summits that took place after your re-election as President of the People’s Republic of China — in March in Moscow and in October in Beijing, reaffirmed the importance of further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.

And before we get down to discussing Russian-Chinese cooperation, I would like to convey to you, Mr Xi Jinping, my deepest condolences for the loss of life as a result of the devastating earthquake in the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai. I know that you are personally worried about this tragedy. By decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, we are ready to assist in relieving the consequences of the earthquake, if our Chinese friends request it. Please convey our words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims.

The governments’ task is to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. My counterpart, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang and I compared our approaches yesterday during the 28th regular meeting of the Russian and Chinese Heads of Government.

This year, trade and economic cooperation has passed through difficult trials and reached a new level. Mutual trade accounted for almost 18 trillion roubles, or 1.5 trillion Chinese yuan. You have said this. We have reached the goal that you and President Putin set.

It is important that we have almost completely converted to our national currencies in mutual transactions: over 90 percent of our transactions are made in roubles or yuan. Good results have been achieved in the investment sphere, with 80 joint projects currently in progress totalling almost 20 trillion roubles, or about 1.6 trillion yuan.

We value the strong cultural and humanitarian ties that unite Russia and China. The Years of Fitness and Sport have ended. Cross Years of Culture will be held in 2024–2025.

The development of direct contact between people, learning about our rich history, culture and traditions will help strengthen the centuries-old friendship of the Russian and Chinese peoples.

I would like to mention a significant date celebrated in China on these days: the 45th anniversary of the beginning of the policy of reform and opening up. I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Chinese people on your great achievements in socioeconomic development and in strengthening China’s authority in the international arena.

Mr President, very little time remains before the New Year. In Russia, we love this holiday very much and traditionally celebrate it with family, loved ones, and friends. We review the past year and make hopeful plans for the future.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and all my Chinese colleagues for your kind attitude and constructive cooperation. I am sure that new and even greater achievements await us in the coming year. According to the lunar calendar, this is the year of the Dragon, which is one of the symbols of China.

I wish you and all of our Chinese friends good health and good luck in ten thousand endeavours. Wan shi ru yi!