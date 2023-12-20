FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 20, 2023

Student winners of the Maryland Judiciary's 18th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest are honored by the Judiciary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday, December 7, the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) held its 18th annual bookmark art contest and announced nine student winners and 15 honorable mentions. Students were asked to create bookmarks on the theme of preventing or resolving conflicts peacefully. Contest winners in kindergarten through eighth grade were announced at an awards ceremony and reception for students and parents hosted by MACRO featuring Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, along with Justices Brynja M. Booth and Angela M. Eaves.

“It is always an honor and a privilege to meet the students and their families to congratulate them on their award-winning artwork,” said Chief Justice Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “It is inspiring to see the students’ thoughtfulness and creativity as they displayed the conflict resolution theme through their own eyes in this creative way to educate adults and children alike about peace-making and positive alternatives to violence.”

The Maryland Judiciary received 3,927 bookmark entries from students at 51 public schools, two private schools, and two homeschools. The winning entries were from Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Prince George’s, and Queen Anne’s counties.

Chief Justice Fader, joined by Justice Booth and Justice Eaves, announced the prize winners, and congratulated each student. He discussed with them the messages conveyed in their original artwork. Students created bookmarks focused on themes of resolving or preventing conflicts, apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, respecting one another, consideration for others, and alternatives to violence. Nine cash prizes totaling $675 were awarded to the nine first, second, and third place winners.

Bookmark Contest winners:

Grades K-2:

First Place Winner: Aaliyah Carter, Shady Spring Elementary, Baltimore (Grade 2); Second Place Winner: Ruby Lamphier, Grasonville Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 2); Third Place Winners: Rosalie May Levitt, Severna Park Elementary, Anne Arundel (Grade 1).

Honorable Mentions: Theodore Hopkins, Vansville Elementary, Prince George’s (Kindergarten); Jordin Conston, Leith Walk Elementary/Middle, Baltimore City (Grade 2); Easton Wolf, Kent Island Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 2); Bennett Reinke, Jacksonville Elementary, Baltimore (Grade 2); Xander Fairbanks, Kent Island Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 2).

Grades 3-5:

First Place Winner: Julia A. Bass, Shipley’s Choice Elementary, Anne Arundel (Grade 5); Second Place Winner: Isabella Lee White, Kennard Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 5); Third Place Winner: Jonathan Brooks, Vansville Elementary, Prince George’s (Grade 5).

Honorable Mentions: Isla Rose Beatty, Bayside Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 5); Molly Sweat, Bayside Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 5); Olivia Toni Crovo, Jones Elementary, Anne Arundel (Grade 5); Valentina Gurubatham, Grasonville Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 5); Cole Vacek Matapeake Elementary, Queen Anne’s (Grade 4).

Grades 6-8:

First Place Winner: Hannah Liu, Urbana Middle School, Frederick (Grade 8); Second Place Winner: Anya Khirbat, Urbana Middle School, Frederick (Grade 8); Third Place Winner: Ivy Bangerter, New Market Middle School, Frederick (Grade 6).

Honorable Mentions: Abby Deremer, Stevensville Middle, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 8); Keenan Avery Burnette Lewis, Southern Middle, Anne Arundel (Grade 7); Tuan Nhat Huy Le, Benjamin D. Foulois Creative and Performing Arts School, Prince George’s (Grade 7); Mackenzie Weirich, St. Joan of Arc School, Harford County (Grade 7); Samantha Lessard, Urbana Middle School, Frederick County (Grade 8).

For more information about the Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and to see the winning entries, visit: https://www.mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.

