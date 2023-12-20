Runway Lighting Market is expected to be worth US$ 1,187.4 Million at a CAGR of 4.7% by the 2034 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States is projected to experience steady growth with a CAGR of 4.3%. This reflects the commitment of the country to aviation infrastructure development and safety standards, supporting a positive trajectory for runway lighting systems.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The runway lighting market is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts indicating a valuation of US$ 722.1 million by 2024. This remarkable surge is attributed to a heightened awareness and enhanced comprehension of runway lighting capabilities. The market is positioned to explore new opportunities, demonstrating a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034. Expectations suggest the market could reach an estimated overall valuation of around US$ 1,187.4 million by 2034.



The runway lighting market is transforming significantly and is poised for substantial growth and technological advancements. The surge in market value is driven by multiple factors contributing to the expansion of the market sector. One key driver is the increasing interest and a deepening understanding of the capabilities offered by runway lighting systems. The aviation industry stakeholders recognize the critical role of effective lighting solutions in ensuring safe and efficient airfield operations.

The market is witnessing a growing demand for these systems to meet regulatory standards and enhance operational efficiency and safety. The growth in runway lighting is expected to unlock new avenues and opportunities for industry players. As airports globally undergo expansions and upgrades, there is a heightened need for advanced lighting solutions to accommodate increased air traffic and ensure optimal visibility during various weather conditions.

This long-term outlook reflects the sustained demand for innovative and efficient lighting systems, aligning with the evolution of the aviation industry. Ongoing technological advancements, smart airport initiatives, and a continued focus on safety and sustainability will likely shape the future of the market landscape.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market valuation in 2019 was US$ 564.4 million.

Based on product type, LEDs are expected to dominate at a market share of 35% in 2024.

India is estimated to register at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034.

The United Kingdom experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2034.

“The increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective lighting solutions amidst the growth in air traffic and aviation infrastructure modernization is expected to drive industry growth in the runway lighting market,” - Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope OF Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 722.1 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 1,187.4 million CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 4.7% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

End-use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ADB Safegate

TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions)

OCEM Energy Technology

Eaton Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

ATG Airport Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Philips Lighting

ADB Airfield Solutions

Avlite Systems

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global runway lighting market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand runway lighting market opportunities are segmented based on Product Type (LED Lighting, Incandescent Lighting, Halogen Lighting), End-use (Commercial Airport, Military Airport, Private Airport), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East and Africa)

Key Segments of Runway Lighting Market Survey

By Product Type:

LED Lighting

Incandescent Lighting

Halogen Lighting



By End Use:

Commercial Airport

Military Airporta

Private Airport



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



