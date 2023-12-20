Fill every crevice of your freezer by hunting these small game species this winter

Cottontail/Snowshoe Hares

Season dates: Aug. 30 - March 31

Bag limit: 8 per day

Equipment essentials: Small-caliber hunting rifle or shotgun; (warm) hiking clothes and boots

Licensing requirements: Small game or annual hunting license

Few hunting experiences rival winter rabbit and snowshoe hare hunting. The trees are stripped bare and the air is crisp and silent. Hunting for these species is an incredible way to introduce youth hunters to the sport. Sure, it’s 25 degrees and the thermos of hot chocolate back at the truck sounds pretty darn nice, but following the tracks and habits of wintering small game species is a fun way to get family and friends outdoors.

Seeking out rabbits and hares can also be an inexpensive way to introduce youth to hunting and field dressing. This time of year, you’ll need to have a sharp eye as rabbits and hares are notoriously nimble, often found in thick brush, thorn bushes and fallen pine boughs. One option is for hunters to find a high point overlooking a relatively clear area and hunt with a scoped, small-caliber rifle, keeping an eye on openings near cover. Another is for hunters to attempt to flush out rabbits by walking through areas of dense cover and to harvest them on the run using a shotgun. If using the latter approach, it's not a bad idea to hunt with a friend or two, which will help you cover more territory and potentially flush more rabbits. A dog may also count as a friend.

If you or your budding hunter are quick enough to bag one this season, you’ll find that rabbits and hares are among the easiest to skin in the field. After removing the feet at the ankle knuckle, make a small incision up the back of each hind leg. Pull the skin of each leg towards its pelvis, then continue pulling the hide towards the head down the midsection, as if you were taking its sweater off. Once cleaned and quartered, rabbits can make an excellent addition to stews and roasts or deep-fried.