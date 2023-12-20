Submit Release
Moldova: National Investigative Inspectorate opens new office with EU support

The National Investigative Inspectorate marked Police Day, celebrated in Moldova on 18 December, with the opening of a new office in Chisinau.

This was made possible thanks to an investment of more than €6 million from the European Union under the Romania-Moldova joint operational programme on prevention and combating crime in Moldova and Romania. 

The remaining €12 million was co-financed by the beneficiaries. 

The new National Centre for Investigations is equipped according to European standards and has all the necessary equipment. 

