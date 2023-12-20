‘Stronger Bank for Ukraine’: EBRD shareholders back €4 billion increase in Bank’s paid-in capital

The governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have approved a resolution to increase the Bank’s paid-in capital by €4 billion, bringing its capital base to €34 billion.

The additional capital from shareholders will be used to provide significant and sustained investment for Ukraine’s real economy, both in wartime and in reconstruction, and will help to support the EBRD’s priorities in all economies where it operates.

The EBRD has already deployed more than €3 billion in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022.

The capital increase will take effect on 31 December 2024.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso called the decision a “historic moment for the EBRD”.

“The increase in the Bank’s capital will enable us to deliver more and become an even stronger Bank – a stronger Bank for Ukraine, a stronger Bank for all our economies and clients, and a stronger Bank for our shareholders,” Renaud-Basso added.

Find out more

Press release