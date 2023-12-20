EuroClub Oshakan celebrates its first anniversary

Armenia’s first ever EuroClub celebrated its one-year anniversary on 19 December.

Since its launch in December 2022 by Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Oshakan, the EuroClub has implemented around 100 activities, engaging more than 1,200 young people from Oshakan and nearby communities.

During the ‘One Year With You’ event, volunteers shared their experiences with the club. To mark International Volunteer Day, two volunteers, Laura Mnatsaknayan and Albert Gabrirleyan, received the ‘You Can’ Award for their active participation in the club’s activities.

At the event, EuroClub team was joined by diplomats, representatives of national and local government and civil society, the EuroClub Vayk team and many more.

Within the framework of the 2023 European Year of Skills, volunteers at EuroClub Oshakan also organised a number of clubs centred around lifelong learning, covering topics such as active citizenship, foreign languages, photography and the environment.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.