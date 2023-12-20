HealthCare.gov Enrollment Exceeds 15 Million, Surpassing Previous Years’ Milestones

Biden-Harris Administration encourages everyone who needs affordable, quality health insurance to visit HealthCare.gov and sign up for coverage by the January 16 final deadline.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced today that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace enrollment continues at a record-breaking pace. As of December 15, 2023, for HealthCare.gov states and December 9, 2023, for State-based Marketplaces, preliminary data projects that over 19 million consumers will enroll in 2024 coverage through the ACA Marketplaces — over 7 million more than when President Biden took office. This includes 15.3 million individuals who have selected a health plan using the HealthCare.gov platform. On December 15 alone, the deadline for coverage starting January 1, 2024, more than 745,000 people selected a Marketplace plan through HealthCare.gov — the largest single day in history.

“Millions of Americans signing up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act is good news. It means more Americans have the peace of mind of knowing that going to the doctor won't empty their bank account,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden-Harris Administration will continue working to expand health care coverage and lower prescription drug costs, so taking care of your health is not a luxury.”

"More than 15.3 million people have signed up for Health Insurance Marketplace plans in states that use HealthCare.gov, an impressive 33% increase compared to this time last year,” Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. “The Marketplace clearly meets an important need in Americans’ lives, making access to health care possible for adults and their children. The Affordable Care Act connects more people to preventive and life-saving care, helping more people and their families live the American dream. We look forward to continuing to get people enrolled ahead of the January 16 deadline.”

With an unwavering commitment to expanding access to health insurance and reducing health care costs for American families, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to make increasing coverage a top priority. The Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan continue to keep Marketplace coverage affordable, underscoring the administration’s dedication to making health care accessible to everyone.

The Biden-Harris Administration encourages all families to visit HealthCare.gov and check out the health care coverage options and savings available to them. Because of continuing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, CMS expects nine out of 10 customers to be eligible for savings. People with current coverage through HealthCare.gov are encouraged to return and shop to see if another plan better meets their needs at a lower cost.

Many people are eligible for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). However, those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP should visit HealthCare.gov to see if they are eligible to enroll in a low-cost, quality health plan today.

Individuals will also benefit from a highly competitive Marketplace. More than 90% of HealthCare.gov enrollees will be able to choose among three or more plans. The Biden-Harris Administration has also made it easier for consumers to compare and select plans by creating standardized plans that offer many of the same benefits at the same cost sharing amounts so consumers can focus on other plan features that are important to them, like premiums and provider networks.

The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov generally runs from November 1 to January 15. In 2024, January 15 is a federal holiday; accordingly, consumers will have until midnight Tuesday, January 16 (5 a.m. EST on January 17) to enroll in coverage. Consumers who enroll before the January 16 deadline will have coverage that starts February 1, 2024.

As enrollment grows, ACA Marketplace coverage continues to evolve. In addition to important changes for 2024 coverage—including more choices, improved shopping tools, more providers, and improved health equity—CMS recently shared proposed measures to further expand access to more robust, affordable health coverage options for 2025 coverage. For example, if finalized, these measures would, among other things, allow states to add routine adult dental services as an essential health benefit (EHB) by updating their EHB benchmark plans. Comments on the proposed policies are due on January 8, 2024.

The next snapshot of nationwide plan selections, including state-specific plan selection information, will be released January 10, 2024.