Janesville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2021 Death in Wisconsin Dells

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler sentenced Jeremy Lee Mondy, 37, of Janesville, Wis., to life in prison for his role in a death that occurred in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. during the night on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

“This sentence will keep the public safe from this defendant for a very long time,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecution team for ensuring that justice was served in this case.”

On the count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Judge Hepler sentenced Mr. Mondy to life in prison with the eligibility for extended supervision in 2068. On the count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Mr. Mondy was sentenced to three years initial confinement with three years extended supervision. Judge Hepler sentenced Mr. Mondy to nine months for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Domestic and on the count of Felony Bail Jumping Mr. Mondy was sentenced to three years initial confinement with three years extended supervision. All the sentences run concurrently.

On February 14, 2021, at 11:37 a.m., Wisconsin Dells police officers were sent to check on the welfare of two people staying in a room at 1015 River Rd. in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Upon arrival, the officers made contact at the room and were met by Mr. Mondy who said he was okay. When they asked about the female, Mr. Mondy said she was deceased. Evidence presented at trial showed Mr. Mondy destroyed evidence after the shooting and attempted to flee to Chicago.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Adrienne Blais and Ed Minser with assistance from DOJ Paralegal Rochelle Ederer, Columbia County Victim/Witness Coordinator Linda Shawback, and DCI Special Agent Rafael De La Rosa as well as DCI Special Agent James Pertzborn, Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nick Brinker, and Wisconsin Dells Police Detective Sergeant Brent Brown.