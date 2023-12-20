Butyric Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 578.3 Million by 2032

The global butyric acid market size is estimated to surpass around USD 578.3 million by 2032, increasing from USD 389.2 million in 2023, According to Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global butyric acid market size was valued at USD 374.2 million in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Asia Pacific led the market with the largest market share of 44% in 2022.



The butyric acid market is driven by the growing demand from the food & beverage industry, increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector, growing awareness regarding health benefits and growing investment. Additionally, the growing product launch in the industry drives the market growth.

Bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates and dietary fiber produces butyric, also known as butanoic, acid, a colorless carboxylic acid. Vegetable oils, dairy products, cheese, and butter all contain it. It may also be produced industrially as a precursor to make other types of biofuels by fermenting starch or sugar in a solution of putrefying cheese and calcium carbonate. It is produced chemically using petroleum-based feedstocks. It demonstrates several beneficial attributes, including low greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

These factors contribute to the wide range of sectors that use butyric acid, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical intermediates, animal feed, and perfume products. The increasing collaboration is expected to propel the market expansion during the projected period. For instance, in March 2022, METEX NØÞVISTA and ALINOVA announced a partnership for the French market launch of the country's first 100% bio-based butyric acid for animal feed. Through this collaboration, ALINOVA will be able to better serve its customers' demands for natural and sustainable components by expanding the range of technological, performance-enhancing products in its portfolio.

Key Insights:

The synthetic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The animal feed segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The sodium butyrate segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period.



Highlights of the Butyric Acid Market:

Product Insights

The synthetic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The expanding use of synthetic butyric acid in China and India, two APAC nations, is the main driver of this segment's growth. Considered to be the main ingredient in animal feed, particularly for pigs and poultry, is synthetic butyric acid. Furthermore, butyric acid may be produced using inexpensive and effective fermentation procedures, which will make it a desirable raw material for a variety of businesses. As a consequence, this market has better development possibilities in the coming years.

Application Insights

The animal feed segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Butyric acid will be used more often due to its health advantages and the sharp rise in demand for high-quality animal feed. Because feed makers are choosing tastes that are economical, healthful, and safe, there are now several butyric acid-based solutions available on the market. End-user consumers' growing health consciousness will lead to a rise in butyric acid demand, particularly in the meat sector. Improved digestibility and nutrient availability will also be major drivers of the animal feed business in the upcoming years.

Derivatives Insights

The sodium butyrate segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period. Sodium butyrate is often used as a feed additive in animal nutrition. It has been found to have positive effects on gut health and can contribute to improved performance and feed efficiency in livestock. The demand for animal feed additives, including sodium butyrate, is influenced by the growth of the agriculture and livestock industries. Sodium butyrate is known for its beneficial effects on the gastrointestinal tract in poultry and livestock. It can enhance the development and function of the intestinal mucosa. The increasing focus on animal welfare and the need for sustainable and natural solutions in animal farming may drive the demand for sodium butyrate.

Regional Stance

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With butyric acid being used in animal feed, the Asia Pacific region is expected to become the world's largest market for the chemical due to the region's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. Agro-based economies like India are predicted to hold a substantial market share during the projected period. The fast-growing end-use industries and the presence of several significant regional players are expected to support the growth of the Asia Pacific butyric acid market. Due to China's highly developed healthcare system and continuous investments made over the years to expand the food processing and chemical industries, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the worldwide market. The second-biggest pharmaceutical market in the world is found in China.

The country's ageing population, developing middle class, rising incomes, and growing urbanization are all contributing to the pharmaceutical market's rapid expansion. With approximately 5,000 producers, most of which are small or medium-sized enterprises, the government oversees a sizable and varied domestic drug industry. The pharmaceutical sector will probably employ butyric acid more frequently as a result of this. The food and beverage industry in China is growing quickly. China is home to more than 25% of the world's population and has one of the fastest-growing consumer marketplaces in the world, which greatly helps the food and beverage sector. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for butyric acid.

The market for butyric acid is growing at a notable rate in North America due to the region's changing lifestyles and rising consumption of processed foods. The increasing demand for meat products highlights the need for feed additives and animal feed. The region's feed sector is growing quickly because of the rising local demand for cattle. The demand for butyric acid is being driven by the increased requirement for animal feed products in the area. Because of the region's growing requirement for butyric acid as a result of increased consumption of packaged foods, the United States leads the North American region.

Butyric Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2023 USD 389.2 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 578.3 Million Asia Pacific Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR of 4.5% Asia Pacific Market Size in 2023 USD 171.9 Million Asia Pacific Market Size by 2032 USD 264.8 Million Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Application and By Derivatives

We've prepared a service to help you write your own Go-To-Market strategy.

Click to Unlock Your GTM Strategy for the Butyric Acid Market

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical sector is significant to the economies of both developed and developing countries. The market for butyric acid is expanding due to shifting consumer eating patterns as well as the rise in several health problems such as gastric reflux, irritable bowel syndrome, and indigestion. The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science has presented data indicating that the Chinese pharmaceutical business has experienced rapid expansion in comparison to prior years.

The pharmaceutical industry in China grew by around 4% in 2019, and the pharmaceutical industry in Japan grew by 4% in 2020. The Indian pharmaceutical sector has 10,500 production facilities and a network of 3,000 pharmaceutical businesses, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allotted US$10.04 billion and the Department of Health Research has been given US$361.8 million in the Union Budget 2021–2022.

Restraint

Risks associated with health

One common chemical in a variety of industries, including the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors, is butyric acid. Several forms of butyrate esters are made from butyric acid. Numerous health risks are associated with acid. Butyric acid inhalation can irritate the throat, nose, and lungs. If the acid comes into close touch with the skin, it will burn. When handling butyric acid, personnel are provided with safety clothes, eye protection, facial protection shields, and protective gloves. Thus, the risk associated with health might be hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Anti-inflammatory properties

The anti-inflammatory properties of butyric acid can aid in reducing skin irritation, redness, and inflammation. It minimizes the inflammatory response by stopping the skin from generating pro-inflammatory cytokines and other inflammatory mediators. It consequently functions well in skin care products for sensitive or inflammatory skin, such as skin prone to acne or rosacea. Butyric acid is a versatile chemical with several applications in skin care. It is a common component in skin care products because of its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. It is commonly used with other substances to make treatments that target particular skin issues and encourage market growth.

Recent Developments:

In October 2023, Kemin Industries, a global ingredient maker, introduced a calcium butyrate that is microencapsulated and distributes butyric acid in the gastrointestinal system gradually and under control. It has been said that ButiShield is the next generation of intestinal health support.

In April 2022, Perstorp introduced GastrivixTM Avi, a novel treatment for gut health that combines the advantages of butyric and valeric acid. To sustain gut integrity, fulfil the biological demands of birds, and encourage consistent growth and performance, GastrivixTM Avi was developed. According to Perstorp, the approach will address several issues facing the sector by lowering feed amounts throughout the broiler's lifespan, delivering steady growth outcomes, and increasing return on investment.

Market Key Players:

Solvay

BASF SE

Corbion

Ashland Inc.

Kao Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Stepan Company

Lonza Group

Asian Auxiliary Industries Pvt Ltd.

Takasago International Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Product

Renewable

Synthetic

By Application

Chemical Intermediates

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Perfumes

Food and Flavors



By Derivatives

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



