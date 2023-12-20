NJM Contributes $100,000 Toward Hunger Relief Efforts Across the Mid-Atlantic Region

West Trenton, NJ, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJM Insurance Group today announced the donation of $100,000 to benefit hunger relief organizations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.



"Households across the country lack consistent access to food," said Mitch Livingston NJM president and CEO. "NJM is proud to help advance the vital efforts undertaken by non-profit organizations – large and small – to help alleviate food insecurity."



NJM’s support of communities is rooted in a culture of purpose-driven service. This donation will be distributed among 20 organizations in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The full list includes:



Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Ohio

Arm In Arm Inc, New Jersey

Bucks County Opportunity Council, Pennsylvania

Cathedral Kitchen, New Jersey

Community Food Bank of NJ, New Jersey

Connecticut Foodshare, Connecticut

Food Bank of South Jersey, New Jersey

Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Pennsylvania

Human Needs Food Pantry, New Jersey

Jewish Family & Children's Service (Greater Mercer), New Jersey

Manna Food Center, Maryland

Mercer Street Friends, New Jersey

Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Ohio

NORWESCAP, New Jersey

Nourish NJ, New Jersey

Pacific House, Connecticut

Philabundance, Pennsylvania

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, New Jersey

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), New Jersey

"The face of hunger reflects the full range of diversity here in New Jersey and throughout the country. Organizations like the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and so many others are at the forefront of this crisis, but we can't do it alone," said Joyce E. Campbell, TASK CEO. "We are grateful for corporate leaders like NJM and their generous support of our efforts to combat hunger in our communities."



NJM directs charitable contributions throughout the year toward organizations that support arts and culture, health, education, community assistance, safety, and financial literacy. However, the Company’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond charitable donations.

Community service programs offer employees opportunities to attend outreach events and volunteer their time and talents, including membership on multiple non-profit committees and boards. In addition, NJM's Matching Donation Program provides a dollar-for-dollar match for employee contributions to a variety of organizations.



