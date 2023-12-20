State coastal commission to hold public hearings Jan. 9 and Jan. 10

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold public hearings Jan. 9-Jan. 10, 2024, to receive comment on the following temporary rules: 07H .0507, .0508, .0509, 07I .0702, 07J .0203, .0204, .0206, .0207, .0208, 07M .0401, .0402, .0403, .0701, .0703, .0704 and .1101. Division of Coastal Management staff will facilitate the hearings, which will be held at the below dates and locations. All hearings will be held in-person and begin at 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 9, 2024 at 1 p.m.

Dare County Government Center

954 Marshall C. Collins Drive

Manteo, NC 27954

Board of Commissioners Room

Jan. 9, 2024 at 1 p.m.

NC Division of Coastal Management

400 Commerce Avenue

Morehead City, NC 28557

Upstairs Conference Room

Jan. 10, 2024 at 1 p.m.

Onslow County Public Library

1330 Hwy 210

Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Room #105

The CRC held a specially called meeting Dec. 13 and voted to send the temporary rules out for public comment. The CRC anticipates voting on the temporary rules at its February meeting.

Members of the public may submit written comments on these rules by email to Angela.Willis@deq.nc.gov or by US Mail to: Braxton Davis, Director, Division of Coastal Management, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557. Please list “Temporary Rules” in the subject line.

COMMENT PERIOD ENDS:

The comment period ends Feb. 1, 2024, and any comments must be received by 5 p.m. or postmarked by Feb. 1, 2024. All comments received, including at the public hearing, by email and mail, will be considered during review of the proposed amended rules.

# # #

