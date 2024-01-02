REMINDER: State coastal commission to hold public hearings Jan. 9 and Jan. 10
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold public hearings Jan. 9-Jan. 10, 2024, to receive comment on the following temporary rules: 07H .0507, .0508, .0509, 07I .0702, 07J .0203, .0204, .0206, .0207, .0208, 07M .0401, .0402, .0403, .0701, .0703, .0704 and .1101. Division of Coastal Management staff will facilitate the hearings, which will be held at the below dates and locations. All hearings will be held in-person and begin at 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 9, 2024 at 1 p.m.
Dare County Government Center
954 Marshall C. Collins Drive
Manteo, NC 27954
Board of Commissioners Room
Jan. 9, 2024 at 1 p.m.
NC Division of Coastal Management
400 Commerce Avenue
Morehead City, NC 28557
Upstairs Conference Room
Jan. 10, 2024 at 1 p.m.
Onslow County Public Library
1330 Hwy 210
Sneads Ferry, NC 28460
Room #105
The CRC held a specially called meeting Dec. 13 and voted to send the temporary rules out for public comment. The CRC anticipates voting on the temporary rules at its February meeting.
Members of the public may submit written comments on these rules by email to Angela.Willis@deq.nc.gov or by US Mail to: Braxton Davis, Director, Division of Coastal Management, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557. Please list “Temporary Rules” in the subject line.
COMMENT PERIOD ENDS:
The comment period ends Feb. 1, 2024, and any comments must be received by 5 p.m. or postmarked by Feb. 1, 2024. All comments received, including at the public hearing, by email and mail, will be considered during review of the proposed amended rules.
# # #