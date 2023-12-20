Fish and Game amends hunting, fishing and trapping closure in the Snake River previously closed due to presence of quagga mussel larvae

“We need everyone to step up and take personal responsibility to make sure their watercraft and equipment is thoroughly decontaminated if they choose to recreate in the area below Pillar Falls” said Craig White, Regional Supervisor of the Magic Valley Region. “Knowing there are folks looking to access the river to hunt, fish or trap, we expect them to follow the clean, drain, dry process to reduce any chance of quagga mussels being spread to other waterbodies in Idaho.”

Access to the river between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls is prohibited outside of Centennial Park operating hours according to the ISDA press release.

Watercraft includes but is not limited to boats, kayaks, paddleboards and other devices used in water. Conveyances including duck decoys, waders, fishing tackle, traps, life jackets, and anything that has touched the water.

Portions of the river remain closed

ISDA water access closure remains in effect upstream of Pillar Falls to the Twin Falls power plant, and Fish and Game is also retaining its hunting, fishing and trapping closure below the high-water mark in that same stretch of the river.

For questions about the remaining Fish and Game closure please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.