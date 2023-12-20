ODW Logistics Names David Davis as Director of Product Delivery, will Manage New Körber Partnership

-- ODW Logistics advances strategic partnership with Körber in the creation of a new systematic warehouse solution --

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions today announced the appointment of David Davis as Director of Product Delivery. An 11-year industry veteran, Davis will advance the strategic partnership with ODW’s warehouse management solution (WMS) provider, Körber, to support aligned growth as both companies evolve in products and systems. He will also spearhead ODW’s continued efforts in designing a new systematic and holistic solution within the WMS to bring a customer online in the most efficient and effective manner.



"Playing a crucial role in providing client solutions via our technology platforms, David will now take on the position of Director of Product Delivery. In this role, he will lead our team in delivering adaptable warehouse management solutions for our customers," stated Michael Roberts, CIO of ODW Logistics.

A leading WMS, Körber has a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership in addition to agility and innovation to help companies realize their strategic roadmap. As a tier-1 WMS, ODW leverages Körber for its high customization and flexibility to offer adjustments and implementations into each customer’s unique operations. Davis will utilize these unique qualities provided by Körber to become the funnel into the IT organization and partner with ODW’s Pursuit Team and Operation Excellence Team to expand the 3PLs vision and strategy surrounding the product base for new and existing customers.

“After almost six years with ODW, I’ve witnessed this company progress in several areas to provide our customers with the most reliable, cost-effective, and high-quality products as well as services,” said Davis. “I started as an IT Project Manager to help lead the implementation of Körber, and I’m ready to continue to benefit our customers by adding to their positive experience through the collective alignment of all these elements in onboarding from each department's scope.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since 1971, ODW has provided warehousing, distribution, and transportation, solutions for hundreds of brands. Operating as an extension of businesses across the nation, the 3PL helps companies make knowledgeable decisions about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation to streamline costs and operate more efficiently.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ODW Logistics.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.

