MDC offers free family fishing event Dec. 29 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – Catch some fresh air and fish, too, at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free family fishing event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw.  The catch-and-release fishing opportunity at the hatchery’s education pond is a great way to introduce youths or adults to fishing. MDC staff will be on hand to assist anglers.

The hatchery education pond is stocked with rainbow trout, channel catfish, and hybrid sunfish. MDC will provide all tackle and bait. Anglers are also welcome to bring their own tackle and any baits not carried in water. The event can be a good test for tackle received as holiday gifts.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zji.

