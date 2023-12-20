Senator Hughes Announces Over $7.5 Million for Stormwater and Sewer Projects in Philadelphia, Conshohocken and Whitemarsh Township

December 20, 2023 – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes announced over $7.5 million for water infrastructure improvement projects in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. The three 7th district projects, in Conshohocken, Whitemarsh Township and Philadelphia, are funded through the H2O PA Fund, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“I’m proud to see over $7.5 million dollars invested in Philadelphia and Montgomery County infrastructure,” said Senator Hughes. “These are significant investments that will make water systems more efficient and reliable for the many residents who depend on this critical infrastructure.”

The H2O PA Fund was established by the General Assembly to provide for single-year or multi-year grants to municipalities or municipal authorities to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, and storm water projects. In 2022, over $200 million in American Rescue Plan dollars was appropriated to the Fund to support projects throughout Pennsylvania.

The award recipients in the 7th district include:

– $642,950 for constructing a new stormwater conveyance system in Whitemarsh Township. Conshohocken Borough Authority – $ 1,454,471 for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant located in Conshohocken.

– $ 1,454,471 for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant located in Conshohocken. Philadelphia Water Department– $5,477,902 for upgrades to the Queen Lane Raw Water Pump Station Power located in Philadelphia.

A full list of H2O PA grant recipients is available online.

