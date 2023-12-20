Shapiro Administration Announces $335 Million in New Investments to Strengthen Pennsylvania’s Economy and Ensure Communities Across the Commonwealth Have Reliable, Clean Drinking Water
Funding awards are an important part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and prosper.
Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger recently announced 1018 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $335 million in grants.
The newest CFA awards align with the Shapiro Administration’s focus on strengthening communities, enhancing infrastructure, and spurring economic development across Pennsylvania.
“The Shapiro Administration is focused on delivering real results for the people of Pennsylvania, and these significant investments are creating safe and healthy communities across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “From making critical infrastructure improvements, to strengthening and enriching communities by supporting artists and cultural organizations hurt financially by the pandemic, these projects will enhance our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”
- PA Small Water and Sewer Program – 415 projects approved; $105,600,000 total funding. The program provides funding to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation/repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects.
- H2O PA – Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects – 209 projects approved; $214,400,000 total funding. The program provides funding to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm water projects.
- PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program (PACR) – 394 projects approved; $15,000,000 total funding (380 direct grants awarded for $13,350,000 and 14 grants awarded for $1,650,000 to Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts groups to distribute to professional artists in their local communities). The program provides funding to nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts and arts and culture professionals located in the Commonwealth to ensure the stability and recovery of the Pennsylvania’s arts and culture sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency within the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
