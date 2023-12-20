Company Fined $2,800 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2023

On December 11, 2023, Robert W. Jones pleaded guilty in Estevan Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 11-13 (3) of the regulations (being an operator of a unit of powered mobile equipment move or cause to be moved any part of the equipment when a worker may be endangered by that movement, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the court imposed a fine of $2,000 with a surcharge of $800, for a total amount of $2,800.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 21, 2022, near Griffin, Saskatchewan, when a worker suffered serious injuries when pinched between a water truck and a payloader.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

