Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Shushakend village in Khojaly district

AZERBAIJAN, December 20 - 20 December 2023, 17:45

On December 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Khojaly district.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the ancient village of Shushakend in the district.

The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992, and cleared of separatists on September 19-20, 2023, through local anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.

